Gravity (GRVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Gravity has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Gravity by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

