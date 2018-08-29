Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 28,462 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.85% of People’s United Financial worth $53,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,023,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,687 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $45,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,844,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,632,000 after buying an additional 1,885,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,855,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $12,380,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $203,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,377,631.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,375. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.