Greg Trojan Sells 26,979 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CEO Greg Trojan sold 26,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,013,982.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,350.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greg Trojan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Greg Trojan sold 16,993 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,268,017.66.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

