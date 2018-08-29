Griffon Co. (GFF) Position Increased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,164.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 5,583,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $95,252,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Griffon had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $516.55 million during the quarter.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

