Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $2.59 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

MU opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

