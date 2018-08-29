Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 29.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,050,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,994 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,018,135 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 537,461 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 473.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 8,663,418 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,720,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Groupon Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.20 million. Groupon Inc Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Groupon Inc Common Stock will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Inc Common Stock declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coupon company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

