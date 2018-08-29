Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) received a $200.00 price objective from Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

PAC stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 225,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

