GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a special dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has raised its dividend by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.