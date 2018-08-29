GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,739 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

