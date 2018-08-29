GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 28,000 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,050,000 after buying an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

