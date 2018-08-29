GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 662.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,059 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,774,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,019,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,362,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nomura lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. FIG Partners lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

