Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $12,482,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

