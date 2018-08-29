Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $160,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

