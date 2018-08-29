HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned HarborOne Bancorp an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,763. The firm has a market cap of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,473 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 213,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 519.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

