Hartford Financial Management Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.