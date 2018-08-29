Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 879,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $89,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 106.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,471,000 after purchasing an additional 673,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

PSX opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $82.66 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.