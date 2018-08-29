Head-To-Head Review: Gentex (GNTX) and Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Gentex (NASDAQ: CVGI) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gentex and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 4 5 0 2.56 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentex currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentex and Commercial Vehicle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.79 billion 3.59 $406.79 million $1.28 18.70 Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.41 -$1.70 million $0.44 22.70

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Gentex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 24.25% 20.27% 17.61% Commercial Vehicle Group 2.46% 38.01% 8.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gentex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Commercial Vehicle Group does not pay a dividend. Gentex pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Gentex has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

