Head to Head Survey: Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) vs. Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ: NCBS) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers Capital Bank and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers Capital Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20

Farmers Capital Bank presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.91%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $60.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nicolet Bankshares does not pay a dividend. Farmers Capital Bank pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers Capital Bank 18.44% 11.04% 1.30% Nicolet Bankshares 24.13% 10.62% 1.30%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers Capital Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers Capital Bank $80.45 million 5.32 $11.68 million $2.38 23.91 Nicolet Bankshares $143.89 million 3.70 $33.15 million $3.42 16.16

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers Capital Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Farmers Capital Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

