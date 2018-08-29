Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 89.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Healthequity by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Healthequity by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Healthequity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $345,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,110. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 170.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

