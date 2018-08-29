HEAT (HEAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. HEAT has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $8,484.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. In the last week, HEAT has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00288398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00157515 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019512 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036833 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 36,005,894 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

