Hercules Capital (HTGC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hercules Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5367291106293 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,969. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

