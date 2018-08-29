Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Herman Miller has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herman Miller to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

MLHR stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 18,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $692,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,961.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $83,288.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

