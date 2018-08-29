Hexx (HXX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.42 Million

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00027857 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Hexx has a market cap of $3.42 million and $94,858.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,064.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.04122656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.31 or 0.07884384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00881618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.01470663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00184949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.02181236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00324456 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,738,999 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

