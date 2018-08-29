Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hibbett lagged the industry in the past three months due to unimpressive results in the first half of fiscal 2019. In the second quarter, the company reported loss per share and lower-than-expected sales. Higher SG&A expenses primarily impacted the bottom line. Further, softness in the license, equipment and accessory businesses hurt results. Additionally, the company’s soft margins trend in the last few quarters has been a concern. Though the company’s gross margin expanded after softness in seven quarters, it reported operating loss owing to higher SG&A expenses. Driven by the dismal first-half results, management trimmed its guidance for fiscal 2019. However, Hibbett remains focused on enhancing its omni-channel capabilities, renewing loyalty program and inventory management initiatives. Also, the company is witnessing significant improvement in its branded apparel and footwear categories, which is encouraging.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,908. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 399,621 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 136.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $6,272,000.

Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

