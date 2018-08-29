Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,908. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

