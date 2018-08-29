Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,774 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 8,765,410 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,027,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

