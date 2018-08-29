Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Shares Sold by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Home Bancshares worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Home Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Home Bancshares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.