Homrich & Berg Has $1.36 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

