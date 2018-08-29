Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $721,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,423,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,490,000 after buying an additional 1,527,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 43.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,071,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,213,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,275,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,450,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 256,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 244,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

