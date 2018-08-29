Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 14.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

In related news, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Caldwell sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $429,549.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,742. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 273,649 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,278,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,087,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,495,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,355,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $45.80 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

