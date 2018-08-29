Hortonworks Inc (HDP) CEO Sells $2,336,880.00 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 109,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $2,336,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,491,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HDP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,107. Hortonworks Inc has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

HDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

