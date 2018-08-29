HP (HPQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HP recently reported stellar Q3 results wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. HP’s efforts to revive the business have been commendable. The company’s focus on product innovation & differentiation, pricing, and marketing and sales activities to trigger demand for its PC and Printing products in the market are apparently paying off as reflected from its recent quarterly reports. It should be noted that the recently-acquired Samsung’s printing business is helping HP in gaining market share in the $55-billion high-end copy-machine market. Nonetheless, prices of components such as DRAM and NAND are likely to remain high in 2018, which will continue to drag down margins. Besides, the ongoing shift toward tablets and smartphone is a concern. Global trade environment and currency volatility remain other key challenges. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

