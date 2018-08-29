HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (HPQ) Director Acquires C$18,450.00 in Stock

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (CVE:HPQ) Director Daryl Hodges purchased 205,000 shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,450.00.

HPQ stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. HPQ Silicon Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.14.

Get HPQ Silicon Resources alerts:

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc explores for and evaluates high purity quartz mineral resources in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company through, PUREVAP quartz vaporization reactor process, reduces quartz to high purity silicon and/or polycrystalline silicon products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.