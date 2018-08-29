Hugh K. Gagnier Sells 8,409 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $1,420,196.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.46. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

