HunterCoin (HUC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, HunterCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One HunterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. HunterCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1,021.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About HunterCoin

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org.

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

