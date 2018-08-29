Hunting plc (HTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 808.13 ($10.42).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.67) to GBX 850 ($10.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 900 ($11.61) to GBX 940 ($12.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 740 ($9.55) to GBX 860 ($11.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of HTG stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 758.50 ($9.78). The stock had a trading volume of 366,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 376.50 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 735.50 ($9.49).

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £16,460 ($21,233.23). Also, insider John (Jay) F. Glick purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £74,955 ($96,691.18).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

