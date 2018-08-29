Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). Icon had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.