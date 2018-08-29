ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of ICU Medical worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.6% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total transaction of $3,368,400.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,614 shares of company stock worth $255,217,663. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $304.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $169.07 and a 52 week high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

