ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) VP Thomas D. Mccall Sells 11,133 Shares

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total transaction of $3,368,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $304.25 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $169.07 and a one year high of $321.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

