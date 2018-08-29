IDEX Co. (IEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,806. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,233 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $485,273.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,485.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $13,636,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,685 shares of company stock worth $19,932,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 120,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

