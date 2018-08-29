ILG Inc (ILG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of ILG worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ILG during the second quarter worth $19,862,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ILG in the second quarter valued at $18,524,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ILG in the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of ILG in the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ILG in the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILG opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. ILG Inc has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.00 million. analysts anticipate that ILG Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILG. BidaskClub upgraded ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ILG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

ILG Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

