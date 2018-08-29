Incyte (INCY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Incyte earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9809829255072 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Incyte from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.23 to $140.11 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.