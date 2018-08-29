Independent Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) a €23.00 Price Target

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €23.00 ($26.74) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.40 ($27.21).

HHFA opened at €21.94 ($25.51) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($19.24) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($33.07).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

