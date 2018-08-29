Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.32% of Range Resources worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

