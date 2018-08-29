Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,775,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

