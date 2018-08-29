Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $55.60 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 2.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $55,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 218.7% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

