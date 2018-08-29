Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Position in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). Ducommun had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

