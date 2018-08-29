Ingredion Inc (INGR) Holdings Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,214 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,859,000 after purchasing an additional 398,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 396,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

INGR opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.