Innoviva Inc (INVA) Position Trimmed by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 744,273 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 64,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 20.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 571,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 255.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a current ratio of 26.39 and a quick ratio of 26.39. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a net margin of 70.01%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

