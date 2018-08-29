Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Insider Buys 210 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 210 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £252 ($325.08).

LON SPT opened at GBX 119 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 131 ($1.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($2.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 131.20 ($1.69).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

